This application generates a random medieval city layout of a requested size. The generation method is rather arbitrary, the goal is to produce a nice looking map, not an accurate model of a city. Maybe in the future I'll use its code as a basis for some game or maybe not.
Click one of the buttons to create a new city map of a desired size. Hover the mouse pointer over a building to see the type of the ward it belongs to.
The first version of this generator was created for the monthly challenge #17 of the proceduralgeneration subreddit.
Made with Haxe + OpenFL
|Published
|6 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Category
|Tool
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|watabou
|Tags
|City Builder, Fantasy, Medieval, Procedural Generation
|Average session
|A few seconds
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Mouse, Smartphone
|Accessibility
|Color-blind friendly
Development log
- Tiny fixes and preview of hatching 2 days ago
- The First Post 4 days ago