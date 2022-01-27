Right click to open the context menu with all the options.

Hot keys:

Enter - generate a new region

- generate a new region T - view/define region tags

- view/define region tags S - edit style

- edit style G - switch grid mode

- switch grid mode R - switch tilt mode

- switch tilt mode N - toggle hex numbers

- toggle hex numbers M - toggle matte

- toggle matte L - toggle legend

- toggle legend I - toggle individual trees

- toggle individual trees H - switch shading mode

- switch shading mode W - switch water mode

- switch water mode `, 1, 2, 3 - choose different "pen sets"

The non-itch version of the generator allows you to copy a link to a specific map to share or to save and restore it later.

Made with Haxe + OpenFL.



You can use maps created by the generator as you like: copy, modify, include in your commercial rpg adventures etc. Attribution is appreciated, but not required. Please consider supporting this project on Patreon☕!

